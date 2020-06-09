Inaaya Naumi Kemmu holds on to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu while enjoying waves at a beach; See Photos

Soha Ali Khan treated fans with some cute throwback pictures of her with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu while having fun at a beach.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media. Just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. From dressing up in a Halloween costume to peeling peas with daddy KunalMantra and more, this cute munchkin always manages to steal the show with her cuteness. Over the past week, Inaaya’s photos have been shared by their parents on social media amid lockdown.

Recently, Soha treated fans with a few adorable throwback pictures of the actress having a gala time with Inaaya and hubby Kunal. In the first picture, we can see Kunal looking cool in a printed shirt and blue shorts, on the other hand, Soha looks pretty in a tie-dye top and orange shorts but Inaaya stole our hearts looking cute in an orange top and pink shorts as she holds on to mommy Soha and daddy Kunal's hand while enjoying the waves at a beach In the second photo, we can see the Malang actor having a fun time with Inaaya at the beach while being surrounded by the beautiful scenario.

(Also Read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the weather as dad Kunal Kemmu gives her a piggyback ride; See Photo)

In the third picture shared, Inaaya is having a fun time with the waves while Kunal holds on to her hand. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, "There is no life without you. #worldoceansday #blueplanet."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are trying to keep Inaaya entertained. Recently, Soha along with her daughter and Kunal celebrated the Malang actor's birthday. For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

