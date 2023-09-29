Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is thrilled to see gifts and beautiful decoration on 6th birthday; Soha Ali Khan shares PIC

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are proud parents to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The doting parents often share the most lovely pictures, as well as fun reels, featuring Inaaya. She is one of the most loved star kids, and fans eagerly wait to see her cute moments on Instagram. Today, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is celebrating her 6th birthday. Soha and Kunal surprised their little one with numerous gifts and a beautiful birthday décor that left Inaaya absolutely excited.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday gifts and beautiful decoration

On Friday morning, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of Inaaya’s reaction to the beautiful pink-themed birthday decoration. Inaaya woke up to see a number of gifts for her, and she was super-thrilled. The gifts include Barbie dolls, Barbie-themed books, bottles and other beautiful gift items. Next to the gifts is a bunch of pink and white balloons, which lead up to a ‘6’ numerical pink balloon at the top. A star-shaped balloon reads ‘Happy birthday Inaaya.’ The birthday girl is seen dressed in grey PJs early in the morning, and she is all smiles as she looks up at the beautiful decoration.

Inaaya is seen excitedly pointing towards the huge number ‘6’ balloon, and the joy on her face is absolutely unmissable! Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “And just like that…”

Check out the picture below

Saba Pataudi wishes Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her 6th birthday

Meanwhile, Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also wished Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Friday morning. She shared lovely pictures with her ‘Inni Jaan’, and wrote, “My Jaan....turns 6! Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life's best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby...I LOVE YOU...Always n forever. #innijaan #auntlove #my #jaan #alwaysandforeve.” The first picture is from a few years ago, and Saba is seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms. Another picture is from a recent celebration at Kareena and Saif’s house. It shows Inaaya and her aunt Saba matching in pink outfits.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Inaaya on her 6th birthday by sharing her pictures with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

