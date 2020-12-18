Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joins her pet in turning into Soha Ali Khan’s ‘reindeers’ for Christmas & it’s too adorable

Ahead of Christmas, Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turning into a reindeer.

It is just one week left for the festival of Christmas and the entire country has been taken over by the festive mood. Although the COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the celebrations this year, everyone has their own plans to celebrate Christmas and welcome the year 2021. Interestingly, our Bollywood celebs are also gearing up for Christmas in their own way and are giving glimpses of their preparations for the festival on social media. Joining them, Soha Ali Khan has sent the internet into meltdown as she gave a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Christmas celebration.

In the recent post shared by Soha, Inaaya was seen posing with her pet beagle. While the dog’s pic had the filter of reindeer on it, Inaaya was seen sitting with him on the floor. While her face wasn’t visible, she was seen wearing a baby pink coloure t-shirt with black pyjamas. Besides, her hair was tied in a trendy pony. Addressing the dog and Inaaya as reindeers, Soha stated that they are ready for Christmas. “My reindeers are all set! #rudolph #christmas” the Rang De Basanti actress captioned the image.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s recent post:

Earlier, Inaaya had taken over the internet after Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared an adorable picture of the little princess with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. In the pic, the brother sister duo was seen sitting together on a couch and were posing happily for the camera making everyone go aww over their bond.

