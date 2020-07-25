  1. Home
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable as she indulges in ‘Giraffe art’ with mom Soha Ali Khan; See Photo

Amid the lockdown, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has been spending time at home. While doing so, Inaaya has been indulging in painting and creating art work that her proud mommy Soha often flaunts on her social media handle.
If there is one star kid who manages to send the internet into a meltdown over the cuteness, it is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Every time, Inaaya steps out with her parents, she manages to leave the internet in awe. The cute little girl lights up the internet with her photos and amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal have been sharing glimpses on social media of how they are spending time at home with Inaaya. 

Recently, Soha took to social media to share how Inaaya has turned into quite an artist amid the lockdown. Soha shared a photo of Inaaya dedicatedly working on an art and craft project. In the photo, the cute little munchkin could be seen clad in a black tee with cool pajamas as she worked on her artwork. Mommy Soha took a picture and shared it with fans on social media, who could not stop gushing over her cute and adorable photo.

Off late, Soha has been sharing photos of Inaaya indulging in art and craft at home. From making a Cow to a Giraffe, it looks like Inaaya is in love with animals and she loves to paint them while spending time at home with her parents. Amid the lockdown, Kunal too shared adorable videos of Inaaya practising Yoga with him and each time a new photo of her was shared, fans were left in awe. Surely, the star kid has been having a gala time while indulging in art and craft work at home. Recently, her cousin Taimur Ali Khan also visited her house to meet Inaaya and the photos went viral.

Here is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s glimpse of working on her artwork:

Also Read|Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the weather as dad Kunal Kemmu gives her a piggyback ride; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

can you please give coverage to my grand daughter who is 3 years old but draws much better than Inaya. How much I may have to pay for that. But I am not rich as Khans and can not pay too high.

