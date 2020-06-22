Inaaya Naumi Kemmu motivates everyone by performing yoga; Soha Ali Khan says 'It’s never too early to start'

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020 which was celebrated on 21st June, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing yoga.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in B-town. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Often, Soha and Kunal share adorable photos of Inaaya’s lockdown shenanigans. From painting to dancing, Inaaya has been spending her days enjoying with her parents at home. On the occasion of Father's Day, the little munchkin made a beautiful and colourful card for Kunal on this special day.

Recently, mommy Soha shared a cute and motivational video of Inaaya performing Yoga on International Yoga Day 2020. In the video shared, we can see Inaaya looking adorable donning a blueprinted top and white tights. The cute munchkin is seen doing different yoga steps on her playmat. Soha even shared some throwback glimpses of Inaaya doing yoga poses on the yoga mat as well. Inaaya looks cute and has sure motivated many to do yoga. Sharing the video, Soha wrote, "It’s never too early to start . #internationalyogaday."

Meanwhile, a few days before International Yoga Day, Kunal had shared a video of Inaaya and him practicing Yoga together. In the video, we can see the adorable little munchkin sitting cross-legged with her dad as she braces to learn a thing or two from him. Kunal can be seen helping Inaaya to sit in the Yoga pose to practice meditation. The adorable little girl can be seen looking intently and following her father’s instructions. As Kunal starts meditating, Inaaya joins him and tries to copy her dad.

Seeing the little one trying hard to keep her eyes shut while learning Yoga from her dad, one cannot get over the cuteness of Inaaya and her expressions. She is seen trying to breathe in and out just like Kunal.

