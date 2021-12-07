Inaaya Naumi Kemmu reunites with nani Sharmila Tagore ahead of latter’s birthday; Soha Ali Khan shares PICS

Sharmila Tagore, one of Hindi film’s industries most loved and popular yesteryear actress is clocking another year tomorrow, on the 8th of December. Ahead of her birthday, daughter Soha Ali Khan and granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have reunited with the actress. Soha, who is quite active on her social media space, took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of videos and pictures. In the glimpses shared on Instagram by Soha, one can see her travelling with her daughter Inaaya, and then them spending time on the grounds of Pataudi Palace.

Earlier today, Soha took to her Instagram stories and shared a gallery of pictures and videos. In the first picture, an adorable Inaaya is seen seated on a luggage car at the airport. While in the second picture, she is seen walking with Soha while holding her hands. In the next picture, Soha gives us a glimpse of Inaaya’s favorite flight-time activity – coloring. While the next video is a boomerang where the four-year-old is seen running at the airport after they have just landed. The next couple of videos showcase the little munchkin playing on a slide on the Pataudi grounds and petting a furry friend as well. In the last couple of pictures, we can see Inaaya seated close to her ‘nani’ Sharmila Tagore, as they indulge in some fun activities.

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu visit Pataudi Palace every once in a while. They also share glimpses of their time there through various stunning photographs on social media, which woo and wow fans.

