Inaaya Naumi Kemmu scribbling a message via art for Santa Claus ahead of Christmas is too cute to miss; PHOTO

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Inaaya ahead of Christmas and it will make you go aww.

The gorgeous Soha Ali Khan is one such star who is known for her activeness on social media. The star wife has been a true blue social media queen of late. From sharing a glimpse of Christmas preparations to dropping stunning photos of Inaaya gearing up for the festival, looks like the lovely family is all set for Christmas. And, now going by Soha’s recent post, it is evident that her little munchkin is very excited about the festival as she is scribbling a message for Santa Claus.

The Rang De Basanti star recently took to her Instagram to share a super cute picture of Inaaya. In the photo, she can be seen scribbling a message via art for Santa. The photo reads as, "Dear Santa" with message emoji on it.” One can also see a Santa magical box lying there suggesting that Soha’s little baby girl is writing some message. In the photo, Inaaya looks adorable in a white top as she is seen busy scribbling a wish. The beautiful shot has been captured by Soha, who often sends the internet into meltdown by sharing Inaaya’s cute photos.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

The Tum Mile actress had earlier given us a glimpse of her daughter’s Christmas celebration. She had shared a pawdorable picture of Inaaya with her furry friend. While branding them as "reindeers" Soha said they are ready for Christmas.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu, who got married in January 2015, welcomed their baby girl back in September 2017. Since then, the couple has been stealing our hearts by sharing Inaaya's adorable pictures.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

