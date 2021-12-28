Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting on daddy Kunal Kemmu’s shoulder at the airport will make you go aww; WATCH

A father and a daughter’s relationship is one of the best bonds in the world and there are no second thoughts about it. And while the Bollywood industry has several father and daughter duo which often win hearts with their adorable chemistry, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu holds a special place in everyone’s heart. This father-daughter duo is often seen taking the social media by a storm with their cute videos and it is always a treat to watch them together.

Interestingly, Kunal and Inaaya recently made it to the headlines once again after a video of them from the airport surfaced on the internet. In the video, Kunal and Inaaya were seen making their way out from the airport. They were accompanied by Soha Ali Khan. Interestingly, Kunal was carrying Inaaya on his shoulder as they walked towards their car and it was indeed one of the most special moments in the video. The little munchkin dressed in a camouflaged outfit looked comfortable and was enjoying this walk as she held her tablet in her hand. To note, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were also seen wearing their respective masks as they stepped out of the airport.

Check the video here:

To note, Kunal, Soha and Inaaya were returning from Pataudi after celebrating Christmas with Sharmila Tagore there. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha dropped photos from the celebrations at Pataudi Palace. In the pictures, we can see Soha, Kunal and Inaaya matching their nightsuits. Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be seen next in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The ZEE5 series features Soha, Nasseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and others. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform in January 2022.