Inaaya Naumi Kemmu soaks up 'Vitamin Sea' at Marine Drive with dad Kunal Kemmu and it's all things cute

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often share cute photos of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media. Recently, they shared a photo of the little munchkin enjoying the sea breeze by the bay and it will melt your heart.
9848 reads Mumbai
Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet with her cute photos. From her cute photos of doing yoga at home to indulging in art therapy at home, Inaaya leaves the internet in awe with her photos. And recently, amid the new normal, Inaaya joined her mom Soha and dad Kunal at Marine drive to soak in some sunshine. The photo of Kunal holding Inaaya at Marine Drive is surely going to leave you in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya clad in casuals with a white mask as they headed to enjoy the sea breeze at Marine Drive. In the cute photo, Inaaya can be seen clinging to her dad Kunal. Kunal could also be seen wearing a black mask as he stepped out with his daughter at Marine Drive. The cute photo surely proves that Inaaya loves the outdoors and spending time with her parents.

Sharing the photo, Soha tagged Kunal and wrote, "Vitamin sea @khemster2." Seeing the cute father and daughter duo, fans could not stop gushing over the cute munchkin. Recently, Soha and Kunal shared several photos of their Diwali celebration with his family. In the photos, Inaaya could be seen having a gala time with her grandparents. Not just this, Soha even shared how Inaaya made rangoli at home ahead of Diwali and her cute shenanigans at home on the festival won everyone's hearts. 

Take a look at Inaaya's photo with Kunal:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Also Read|Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

