  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Ghar Ki Laxmi’ and her cute photo will make you go aww

Soha Ali Khan has shared an adorable picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. And the caption “Ghar ki Laxmi” on Inaaya’s dress grabbed all the attention.
14280 reads Mumbai
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal KemmuInaaya Naumi Kemmu is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Ghar Ki Laxmi’ and her cute photo will make you go aww
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is already an internet sensation just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Fans love to see cute pictures and videos of the little goofball. Inaaya’s parents Soha and Kunal keep sharing her picture on their respective social media handle and today, Soha did the same. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her little munchkin. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen wearing a beautiful light pink dress paired with a white pant and striking a cute pose for the camera.

However, the caption “Ghar ki Laxmi” on Inaaya’s dress grabbed attention. The latest picture of Inaaya is indeed very cute. A few days back, on the occasion of Diwali, Soha Ali Khan had shared a beautiful family click; however, little Inaaya had stolen the show as she wore a golden lehenga and was happily holding a fuljhadi in her hand while posing for the camera.

For Halloween, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya had twinned in blue night suits with fries printed over it. While sharing the picture, the couple wrote, "Happy Halloween."

During the lockdown, the family of three had spent quality time together. However, during the unlock phase, Soha was shooting for her next project at an outdoor location and Inaaya accompanied her. While on the other hand, dad Kunal Kemmu had gotten inked for the third time with his daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's name.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Inaaya Kemmu's celebration with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, grandparents is all about family love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

You may like these
VIDEO: Soha Ali Khan joins daughter Inaaya Kemmu for sports day function at school; Falls during a tug of war
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu look delightful as they enjoy their play date at a park; Check it out
Soha Ali Khan wishes her fans on Halloween and Inaaya Kemmu steals the show with her antics; Check it out
WATCH: Soha Ali Khan shells out workout motivation post Diwali; Says 'Back to basics'
Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful pic with brother Saif Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj and it is sheer love
Diwali 2020: Inaaya Kemmu's celebration with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, grandparents is all about family love