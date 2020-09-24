Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is true blue dog lover & her pawfect photo of petting a pug will win your over; Take a look

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is a complete cutie. Her photos tend to leave the internet in awe and her recent click with a dog will leave you gushing over it.

If there is one cute star kid who has managed her way into people's hearts with her adorable photos shared by her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on social media, it is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The adorable little girl never ceases to amaze netizens with her skills. From doing yoga with dad Kunal to painting at home, Inaaya has been spending time with her family amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, when Soha headed out for work, Inaaya went along with her and since then, her mom has been sharing adorable photos of her.

Recently, Soha had shared a cute photo of Inaaya while chilling with a pug in the outdoors on her Instagram story. Not just this, Soha has been dropping glimpses of her baby girl on social media from their work trip and each of it will win your heart. In one of the photos, Inaaya is seen clad in an orange dress with a green cap as she petted a dog. Well, surely it appears that the little one is an animal lover.

Soha captioned it as, 'Summer,' and left netizens in awe of her munchkin. A few days back, Soha had dropped a photo of Inaaya sitting in an empty bathtub and admitting the sunshine from the window. The actress has been keeping fans updated about her shenanigans on social media with her daughter and netizens surely are loving every bit of it. Apart from this, amid the ongoing pandemic, Soha and Kunal ensured that Inaaya stays indoors and only post the Unlock, she joined her parents in heading out and with her mask on.

Take a look at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s photos:

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

