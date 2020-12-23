Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns into cutest little 'Rudolph' for Santa ahead of Christmas; Soha Ali Khan drops a pic

Soha Ali Khan has been dropping glimpses of how her little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has been gearing up for Christmas. Recently, Soha shared how Inaaya turned into Santa's favourite reindeer at home as she waited for Christmas.

Christmas season is here and everyone, including Bollywood celebs, has started to get into a festive mood already. Speaking of this, over the past few days, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been dropping glimpses of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her Christmas preps at home. From writing her wish list to Santa to indulging in painting reindeers, Inaaya is surely enjoying the festive vibes already and her parents keep sharing updates of it.

Today, Soha shared a photo of little Inaaya channeling her reindeer avatar and not just any reindeer, but Rudolph. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo of Inaaya standing by the side of a window and playing with little toy reindeers at home. In the picture, the little munchkin could be seen clad in a beautiful red and white frock with a cute hairband with Reindeer antlers over it. The cute sight of Inaaya dressed in festive colours left fans gushing over her.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Rudolf is ready for Santa." Yesterday too, Soha had shared a photo of Inaaya dressed up to meet Santa. In the photo, Inaaya was seen clad in a pink dress for a Christmas party. She was seen interacting with Santa Claus in the photo.

Take a look at Inaaya's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Soha and Kunal had joined Kareena Kapoor Khan and at their house for Taimur Ali Khan's birthday party. Little Inaaya had donned the princess avatar for her cousin Taimur's birthday. The cute photos of Inaaya and Taimur from the birthday celebration with family went viral on social media and left fans gushing over both of them.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

