Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Soha Ali Khan shares pens a sweet birthday note for her daughter

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned three today. Inaaya is one of the cutest stars in Bollywood who has a massive fan following like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan on social media platforms. To celebrate Inaaya’s special day, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo along with hubby Kunal Kemmu in the frame. In the picture, three of them can be seen cutely holding ice cream candies.

While sharing the photo, Soha wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2” along with a few heart emoticons. The actress has also shared a cute picture of Inaaya celebrating her birthday with her friends via video call on her Instagram story.

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s latest posts here:

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a cute picture to wish Inaaya on her birthday. In the picture, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan are seated together and reading storybooks. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday our beautiful Inaaya”.

On the occasion of Daughter’s day, Kunal Kemmu shared a photo with a sweet wish for Inaaya. "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Inaaya has been recently spending time with her mom Soha Ali Khan at her shoot location.

