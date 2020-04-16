Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns into trainer for dad Kunal Kemmu and it is the cutest thing you’ll see on internet

After helping out her father Kunal Kemmu in household chores, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also became his trainer. Check out the cute video.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or video on social media. Her other Patuadi cousin, Kareena Kapoor and ’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan also has the same effect. Over the past week, Taimur and Inaaya’s photos have been shared by their parents on social media amid lockdown. A day back, Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya and Kunalo peeling peas.

Today, Kunal shared a cute video that is winning the internet. In the video, Kunal can be seen doing crunches and guess who was the trainer? Well, the answer is his little angel, Inaaya. Yes, Inaaya turned into Kunal’s trainer and can be seen helping him do his workout in her nursery at their house. Clad in a cute tee and black tights, Inaaya is seen sitting on a stool with her hands stretched out to his dad while Kunal is seen doing crunches.

The cutie girl can be seen with two ponytails and her help surely motivated Kunal to workout a bit more. Kunal captioned the video as, “I got the best trainer in the business.” Well, netizens couldn’t help but agree with the same. A few days back, Kunal shared a gorgeous photo of Soha cradling Inaaya in her arms and Kareena Kapoor Khan was left in awe of the click. She even commented on the photo and called Soha and Inaaya ‘gorgeous two.’ Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are at home with Inaaya and are trying to keep her entertained. Sometimes the two actors share updates about Inaaya’s shenanigans on social media that end up lighting up the internet.

Check out Inaaya’s workout video with Kunal:

