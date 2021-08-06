'Include Alia Bhatt' says Anurag Basu to Karisma Kapoor as she lists acting members of Kapoor family

Actress Karisma Kapoor seemed to have been left speechless recently on a dance reality show by director Anurag Basu when he asked her to include in the members of Kapoor family who act. Alia, who is dating Karisma's cousin and actor , was mentioned on the show by Jagga Jasoos director when Karisma was counting the members in the Kapoor family who have been a part of Bollywood. The video of Karisma's reaction to Anurag's comment is now going viral on social media.

A few weeks back, Karisma joined Anurag and Geeta Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4. During the show, a contestant asked Karisma to name all those members of the Kapoor family who were actors. She went on to name everyone from her great grandfather to soon-to-be-launched cousin Zahaan Kapoor. In the end, Anurag tells Karisma, "Alia ko bhi le hi lo (Include Alia as well.)" Alia is in a relationship with Ranbir for a while and hence, Anurag's teasing comment visibly came as a surprise to Karisma. On this, Karisma went speechless completely and her sweet reaction impressed Alia and Ranbir fans.

Recently, when Alia was spotted at Ranbir's under construction bungalow, Krishna Raj, her video with went viral on social media. In the video, Alia was seen hugging Neetu before leaving the premises of the under-construction house. The sweet relationship between Alia and Neetu has often hit the headlines. Last month, on Neetu's birthday, Alia had penned a lovely note for her on social media and left fans of her and Ranbir in awe.

Back in 2020, Ranbir had added more fuel to the marriage rumours with Alia as he had spoken in an interview that had the pandemic not hit, he would have settled down. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia would be seen together in Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

