Ind v Pak: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya drop fun reel on India's win from Mathura as they shoot for Dream Girl 2

In happy news, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Babar Azam's Pakistan at their first match in Aisa Cup 2022. The match was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on August 28. And, our Bollywood stars are no different when it comes to sharing the excitement for the India vs Pakistan match. Speaking of which, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday too celebrated Team India's win in a unique style.

For those unaware, Ayushmann and Ananya have teamed up for their first-ever project together Dream Girl 2. They have started shooting for the film in Mathura. After India vs Pakistan match result was announced, like every citizen, they too shared the excitement on social media and dropped a fun reel. While sharing the video, they wrote, "Jeet gaya India!!!!" As soon as they posted the video, fans dropped sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Superb". Another user commented, "Good win..."

Check Ananya and Ayushmann's video here

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. According to a source close to the development, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have pivotal roles in the film and came onboard recently. Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana has director Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh under his umbrella. On the other hand, Ananya was recently seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

