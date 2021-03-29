IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Vicky Kaushal & more react to India’s remarkable win

After India beat England in the third and final ODI by 7 runs, several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Vicky Kaushal expressed their excitement. Take a look.

India had a whitewash win after sealing their 5th series win amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. After winning the Test, ODI and T20I series against England, India had a memorable match today. The edge-of-the-seat match saw Sam Curran’s unwavering efforts to win the match. Although the English cricketer scored 95 runs off 83 balls; The Indian cricket team took home the trophy by beating England with 7 runs. Curran was also awarded Man of the Match for his amazing sportsmanship.

The internet was flooded with compliments for the competition that the young cricketer presented for India. After India’s recent international wins, this ODI grabbed everyone’s attention as netizens rushed to social media to share the moment of pride. Several B-town celebs have expressed their excitement over the Indian Cricket team’s outstanding achievement. Actors took to their Twitter handle to post messages as they celebrated the country’s victory.

Bollywood stars like , who took to his social media handle to share his enthusiasm. The actor wrote, “Indiaaaaaaaa India!!!!!!!! Simply UNBEATABLE!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG” Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal also tweeted, “Phew amazing game. Well done boys. What a series. A perfect end. Congratulations team India. Well fought England. #INDvsENG”. Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram story to post a picture of the Indian cricket team after winning the match and captioned it, “Champions” in all caps. While South film star Sivakarthikeyan congratulated the team with a tweet, “Great match - Tough fight - Fantastic win Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsENG”

Here’s how celebrities reacted to India’s big win:

Indiaaaaaaaa India !!!!!!!! simply UNBEATABLE !!!!!!!! #INDvsENG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 28, 2021

Phew amazing game. Well done boys. What a series. A perfect end. Congratulations team India. Well fought England. #INDvsENG — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 28, 2021

Great match - Tough fight - Fantastic win Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsENG — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 28, 2021

Take a look at Vicky's reaction

