  1. Home
  2. entertainment

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Vicky Kaushal & more react to India’s remarkable win

After India beat England in the third and final ODI by 7 runs, several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Vicky Kaushal expressed their excitement. Take a look.
Mumbai
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Vicky Kaushal & more react to India’s remarkable win
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

India had a whitewash win after sealing their 5th series win amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. After winning the Test, ODI and T20I series against England, India had a memorable match today. The edge-of-the-seat match saw Sam Curran’s unwavering efforts to win the match. Although the English cricketer scored 95 runs off 83 balls; The Indian cricket team took home the trophy by beating England with 7 runs. Curran was also awarded Man of the Match for his amazing sportsmanship.

The internet was flooded with compliments for the competition that the young cricketer presented for India. After India’s recent international wins, this ODI grabbed everyone’s attention as netizens rushed to social media to share the moment of pride. Several B-town celebs have expressed their excitement over the Indian Cricket team’s outstanding achievement. Actors took to their Twitter handle to post messages as they celebrated the country’s victory.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, who took to his social media handle to share his enthusiasm. The actor wrote, “Indiaaaaaaaa India!!!!!!!! Simply UNBEATABLE!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG” Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal also tweeted, “Phew amazing game. Well done boys. What a series. A perfect end. Congratulations team India. Well fought England. #INDvsENG”. Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram story to post a picture of the Indian cricket team after winning the match and captioned it, “Champions” in all caps. While South film star Sivakarthikeyan congratulated the team with a tweet, “Great match - Tough fight - Fantastic win Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsENG

Here’s how celebrities reacted to India’s big win: 

Take a look at Vicky's reaction

Also Read| Anushka Sharma holds on to Vamika while Virat Kohli fulfills dad duties as they spotted at Pune airport; PICS

Credits :Ranveer Singh TwitterArjun Rampal TwitterVicky Kaushal Instagram Sivakarthikeyan Twitter

You may like these
Takht: Vicky Kaushal feels it will be difficult to play warring brothers with Ranveer Singh; Here’s why
Karan Johar heads for Filmfare Awards with Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh; See Video
Akshay, Ayushmann, Hrithik, Ranveer, Shahid or Vicky: Who will win the Filmfare Best Actor Award? COMMENT
Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of Karan Johar’s Takht; Here’s when it will hit the screens
Takht: Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to fight it out for the Mughal throne in the Karan Johar directorial
Takht: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal & others all set to begin shooting in February 2020? 
close