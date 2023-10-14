Ind vs Pak: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli as she enjoys World Cup match with Ritika Sajdeh-PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest names in their respective fields, Bollywood and cricket. This is also the reason why they are one of the most popular and successful couples in India. During the India vs Pakistan World Cup match today, Sharma was spotted in the stadium as she was enjoying the match.

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup kickstarted earlier this month and is slated to go on till November. One of the most crucial and highly anticipated World Cup matches between India and Pakistan is taking place. During the match, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The actress was cheering for her hubby Virat Kohli as she was accompanied by Ritika Sajdeh who is Rohit Sharma's wife.

Check out the picture!

Anushka Sharma poses with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of the important match, Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today. She was seen wearing an all-black outfit along with a pair of black sunglasses. Inside the plane, the actress posed with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik in which they are sharing a sweet smile. Karthik took to Twitter to share the picture. He captioned it, "Royalty at 35,000 ft Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! #INDvPAK."

Check out his post!

Ahead of the match, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh gave electrifying performances at the stadium. So far, several Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Mira Rajput have shared their excitement for the match.

Anushka Sharma's work front

Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has produced films and shows like Qala and Paatal Lok under her banner. She will be next seen portraying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biographical sports drama Chakda X'press. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will mark her return to acting after nearly five years. Sharma had earlier also stepped down as the head of her production house Clean Slate Films.

