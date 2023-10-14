Ind Vs Pak: Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mira Rajput cheer for Team India ahead of World Cup match

The 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup kickstarted earlier this month and is scheduled to take place in November. Today, the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Ahead of the match, several celebs including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mira Rajput took to social media to give team India a shoutout.

Bollywood celebs cheer for India for the World Cup match

Today, the highly anticipated match between India vs Pakistan will take place as part of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, and Mira Rajput took to Instagram to cheer for India. Varun donned the Team India jersey and shared a picture on the platform. He wrote: "INDIA INDIA INDIA 🇮🇳 Khelenge hum dil se Khelenge hum shaan se #worldcup #indiavspakistan"

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture on his Instagram story that featured a poster of Virat Kohli with "Bhag Bhag Sher Aya Sher". The song was picturized on Siddhant in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her television screen watching the match. She captioned it, "Today we are all cheering India Indiaaaa"

Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Insta stories to announce that he won't be available for the duration of the India-Pakistan. He wrote: "Notice: Aap jis number pe sampark karna chahte hai woh kal 2 pm se 10 pm uplabdh nahi hai! IndvsPak"

Suneil Shetty hopes KL Rahul will hit a century in the match

Recently, actor Suneil Shetty was spotted as he walked out of a restaurant with his wife Mana Shetty in Mumbai's Bandra region. One of the paps was heard saying that his son-in-law KL Rahul will hit a century in today's India-Pakistan World Cup match. Shetty said in response, "Fingers crossed." Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Athiya Shetty also extended her wishes to the team. She said: "I wish the team all the very best. The Indian team knows exactly what they are doing."

