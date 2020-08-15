Independence Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut urges everyone to make the Indian soil proud as she wishes fans

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media and shared a throwback photo on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Along with it, she sent out wishes on August 15 and urged people to do something to make the country proud.

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day and honours all those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country from British rule. On this day, several Bollywood celebs use social media to send out wishes to everyone. Speaking of this, also took to social media to wish her fans on August 15. While the actress is currently spending time in Manali with her family and often shares glimpses of her life there, on Independence Day, she shared an important message with everyone.

Taking to social media, her team shared a throwback photo of the actress in which she is seen planting saplings in the soil. With it, the Thalaivi star urged everyone to go green and do something to make their country’s soil proud of them. In the throwback photo, the gorgeous star can be seen clad in a pink saree and is seen planting saplings. With it, she sent an important message on August 15 and urged everyone to make the nation proud with their deeds.

Her team shared the photo and wrote, “आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ जय हिंद (Come, lets become something that the soil of this country can also be proud of us, heartfelt Independence Day Jai Hind)

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s wish on Independence Day:

आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/qO6FkjjOZt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kangana had travelled to Manali and since then, she is staying with her family there. The gorgeous star often drops glimpses of her fun with family on social media. Meanwhile, Kangana is ensuring that she makes the most of her time with them before she returns to shoot her J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. In the film, she will be seen playing the political stalwart. Along with her, Arvind Swami will be seen as MGR. Apart from this, she also has Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut takes a trip down memory lane as she joins her family to enjoy a traditional Dham; See PHOTOS

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×