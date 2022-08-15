Independence Day 2022: Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai greet their followers on the auspicious occasion

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from possessing great acting caliber, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event that he is a part of. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most iconic actresses of Indian cinema. She has been a part of path breaking Indian films like Devdas, Mohabbatein, Guru, Dhoom 2 and more.

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to greet his admirers a Happy Independence Day. Ranveer Singh, wearing his blue semi-traditional kurta, held the Indian National Flag in his hand and captioned his post as, “Lehra Do #HarrGharTiranga”.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s Independence Day post:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to Instagram to share her warm regards on the occasion of Independence Day. She shared a photo of the Indian National Flag and captioned her post as, “Jai Hind”.

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai’s Independence Day post:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The actor is also in talks with Om Raut for a very grand film which will be helmed by T-Series. As about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which boasts of an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi and more.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh “the next superstar” & gives update on a Golmaal Cirkus crossover