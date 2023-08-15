Independence Day 2023: How Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and others wished fans

On August 15, 2023, India celebrates its 77th Independence Day with great pride and joy. On this special day, we remember great leaders who fought for our freedom with brave hearts. Flying the National Flag high reminds us of our unity in diversity. This day is a reminder of our responsibility as citizens to contribute to our nation. It is a day to honor working together for a better future and honor our history, culture, and achievements. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes. From Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, many celebrities wished their fans.

Bollywood celebrities celebrate our 77th Independence Day:

Salman Khan:

A few hours ago, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself posing with our National Flag and wished his fans and followers our 77th Independence Day. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day ...."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

A while ago, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself posing with her husband Vicky Kaushal facing to the sea from their home, and a big National Flag can be seen in front of them. The actress captioned it, "Happy Independence Day!" And, Vicky reshared the post and also shared a video of our flag waving with the caption "Happy Independence Day."

Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video and a picture of himself hoisting the National Flag with his wife and kids. He wrote, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

Alia Bhatt:

Heart of Stone actress Alia Bhatt shared a visual showing the tricolor of our nation and added the music of the song called Sare Jahan Se Accha.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself posing with our National Flag. He captioned it, "Celebrating the tricolor spirit! Happy #IndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga."

On the other hand, Kiara Advani shared a video of herself spending the special day with the BSF (Border Security Force). She wrote, "Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever."

She further added, "With team NDTV I had the privilege of spending the day with the BSF (Border Security Force) who took me through a day in their lives, from a rigorous training routine, to the border patrolling measures, their trials and tribulations, their cultural programmes, the beating retreat ceremony and above all, their unwavering spirit of patriotism that filled my heart with gratitude for all their sacrifices. May we always hold our constitution high and make our country proud for all those souls who fought tirelessly to earn us the freedom we enjoy today. Happy Independence Day...Jai Hind."

Kartik Aaryan:

Katrik Aaryan shared an adorable video with her pet dog and wrote, "Happy Independence Day" and added the song Desh Mere by Arijit Singh and Arko.

The Archies Gang:

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Agastya Nanda visited a canteen in Mumbai and served food to people to celebrate our 77th Independence Day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories, posted a photo of our National Flag, and wrote, "Happy Independence Day (red heart emoji)."

Shilpa Shetty:

A while ago, Shilpa Shetty along with her kids and family members hoisted our National Flag. Sharing the video, the actress wrote in Hindi which translates "Vande Mataram."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol:

Ajay Devgn shared a boomerang on his Instagram Stories which showcases a calender where a quote can be seen. It read, "Azadi Ka Rasta Azad Khayalon Se Banta Hai." He captioned it, "Celebrating our azaadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day to all." He posted the same on Twitter. On the other hand, Kajol shared a video of herself saluting the National Flag.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others also wished their fans and followers on this special day.

