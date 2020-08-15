Independence Day: Akshay Kumar joins Bell Bottom co stars Lara Dutta & Huma in wishing fans on August 15

While the entire nation celebrates free India, Akshay Kumar uploaded a post with Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta from team Bell Bottom spreading love and wishing fans a happy Independence Day.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day today and there are nationwide celebrations going on. The entire nation is celebrating this important chapter in history with joy and that includes even our B-Town celebs. Many celebs have resorted to taking to their own social media accounts in order to wish their family and friends near and dear along with their fans and followers. Amongst them all, , and Lara Data also took to their respective social media account and wished their fans and followers a happy Independence Day on behalf of the Bell Bottom team.

All three B-Town celebrities can be seen sitting in hues of the national flag on Independence Day. All three celebs took to their Instagram accounts and uploaded the same picture of them sitting on stairs in hues of the national flag flashing a smile at the camera. They captioned their post, “Happy Independence Day from team #BellBottom !! @akshaykumar @iamhumaq @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @ranjitmtewari @deepshikhadeshmukh.” The entire crew of Bell Bottom recently jetted off to the UK for shooting via a chartered flight.

Here is 's post:

Akshay’s family including his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter joined the actor on their trip to the UK for the shoot. Apart from Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars, Vaani Kapoor who will be playing the leading role. The movie is said to be released on April 2021. Akshay will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. The film is set to release on February 12, 2021 and is being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar wins the internet with his sweet birthday wish for a fan who has been writing to him for 20 years

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×