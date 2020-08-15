  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Independence Day: Akshay Kumar joins Bell Bottom co stars Lara Dutta & Huma in wishing fans on August 15

While the entire nation celebrates free India, Akshay Kumar uploaded a post with Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta from team Bell Bottom spreading love and wishing fans a happy Independence Day.
13787 reads Mumbai
News,akshay kumarIndependence Day: Akshay Kumar joins Bell Bottom co stars Lara Dutta & Huma in wishing fans on August 15

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day today and there are nationwide celebrations going on. The entire nation is celebrating this important chapter in history with joy and that includes even our B-Town celebs. Many celebs have resorted to taking to their own social media accounts in order to wish their family and friends near and dear along with their fans and followers. Amongst them all, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Data also took to their respective social media account and wished their fans and followers a happy Independence Day on behalf of the Bell Bottom team. 

All three B-Town celebrities can be seen sitting in hues of the national flag on Independence Day. All three celebs took to their Instagram accounts and uploaded the same picture of them sitting on stairs in hues of the national flag flashing a smile at the camera. They captioned their post, “Happy Independence Day from team #BellBottom !! @akshaykumar @iamhumaq @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @ranjitmtewari @deepshikhadeshmukh.” The entire crew of Bell Bottom recently jetted off to the UK for shooting via a chartered flight. 

Here is Akshay Kumar's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Independence Day from Team #BellBottom. @iamhumaq @larabhupathi

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Akshay’s family including his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara joined the actor on their trip to the UK for the shoot. Apart from Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars, Vaani Kapoor who will be playing the leading role. The movie is said to be released on April 2021. Akshay will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. The film is set to release on February 12, 2021 and is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. 

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar wins the internet with his sweet birthday wish for a fan who has been writing to him for 20 years

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Boycott mafia.

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Thanks canadian actor for wishing us Indians

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement