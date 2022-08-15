Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan performs National Anthem with specially-abled kids in heartwarming video

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in our country. He is one of those stars who never fail to celebrate any festival and wish his fans. Today as India celebrates the 75th Independence Day, social media is filled with wishes, pictures and videos of people celebrating this day. In fact, even our Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to share a glimpse of the Indian Flag at their house. But, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him along with specially-abled kids.

In the video, we can see Amitabh Bachchan dressed in a white coat and black pants and is accompanied by a bunch of school kids who too are dressed in an all-white attire. All of them stand together in front of the red fort as the national anthem plays in the background. Big B and the kids enact the national anthem in sign language. Sharing this video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

