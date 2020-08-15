Independence Day: Karan Johar celebrates freedom by returning to social media post nepotism row and wishes all

Karan Johar had been away from social media for almost 2 months amid the backlash from netizens over nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The filmmaker returned to social media on Independence Day and wished all ‘Happy Independence Day.’

Independence Day is a day that marks the freedom of our nation from British rule. Back in 1947, the British rule came to an end on August 15 and India woke up to freedom. Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, Filmmaker also joined the nation in celebrating freedom by making his return to social media after a long hiatus amid nepotism backlash. Karan had been away from social media after the massive backlash against him post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. It sparked off a nepotism debate and the filmmaker was called out by netizens.

Since then, Karan had kept away from social media. However, on Independence Day, he returned from his hiatus and wished everyone on the important day. Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, “To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND.” The filmmaker shared a photo of the Indian tricolour and wished everyone in the country on the country’s Independence Day. In between his break from social media, a few weeks back, Karan had commented on ’s live Instagram video and netizens noticed the same.

Soon, celeb comments began to pour in Karan’s Independence Day post to wish him on occasion and to celebrate India’s day of freedom. Neha Dhupia, Rohit Saraf, Janhvi Kapoor and others also commented on Karan’s post.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the filmmaker has been spending time at home with his kids Yash and Roohi. Earlier, he used to share videos and photos of his kids on social media and kept netizens entertained with their adorable shenanigans. However, in the past two months, the filmmaker kept away from social media. Recently, after the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, netizens called the filmmaker out again as the Indian Air Force wrote to CBFC to raise objections over certain scenes and dialogues that portrayed it in a negative light.

