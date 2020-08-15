Independence Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a video of Taimur singing Jana Gana Mana; Inaaya Naumi waves flag

On Independence Day this year, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated in their own way. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute video of Taimur trying to sing the national anthem, while Soha Ali Khan shared cute photos of Inaaya holding her hand painting flag.

Independence Day is being celebrated with fervour all across the country and even Bollywood celebs have been taking to social media to share posts on the occasion. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is spending time at home, shared a cute video of this year’s Independence Day celebration at home with Taimur Ali Khan. Similarly, Soha Ali Khan also dropped cute photos of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu rejoicing on the day with the National flag at her home and wishing everyone.

Taking to the Instagram story, Kareena dropped a cute video of Taimur holding the Indian tricolour in his hand and waving it while trying to croon national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. In the video, the adorable little munchkin could be seen waving the flag from one side to another as he tried to sing Jana Gana Mana and celebrate India;’s 74th Independence Day. On the other hand, Soha also shared cute photos of daughter Inaaya in which she was seen waving the Indian flag that she must have made at home.

Holding her daughter in her arms, Soha was seen donning a white suit while Inaaya was seen sporting a green dress as she waved the National flag with pride and celebrated Independence Day at home. The cute video of Taimur and photos of Inaaya have been going viral on social media and fans are loving it.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumu Kemmu’s Independence Day celebration:

Meanwhile, earlier, Soha penned a long note and wished everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Kareena too shared a cute photo of Taimur along with a note to wish everyone on the occasion and left everyone in awe. Amid the COVID 19 crisis, Taimur and Inaaya have been staying at their homes and very rarely have been spotted outside. Each time, they have been seen with their parents, the adorable munchkins are seen donning masks. Recently, Kareena announced her pregnancy news and left everyone surprised.

Also Read|Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×