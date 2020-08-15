Independence Day: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & others celebrate free India and wish fans

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and on the occasion, nationwide celebrations are going on. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput and others have been wishing fans on August 15.

For every Indian, Independence Day is a day that is an important chapter in history as it was the day that our country got its freedom from British rule. This year, amid COVID 19 crisis, Independence Day was celebrated with social distancing norms and even our Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish everyone on the occasion. , , Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday and other stars channelled their inner patriot to celebrate India’s Independence.

Taking to social media, Priyanka celebrated the women who contributed to the growth of the nation. She shared a video montage and a message along with it. She wrote, “History is made when women take strides towards change. #Happy74thIndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers.” The actress even shared inspiring stories of women who are doing their bit to help the nation grow on her Instagram story. Further, Deepika Padukone also went ahead and shared a photo of the Indian flag on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s wish on Independence Day:

On the other hand, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story and salute all the medical workers who have been diligently working towards resolving the COVID 19 crisis in the country. She shared a photo of herself in a white crop top as she saluted all the warriors on Independence Day. She wrote, “Saluting the courage and empathy of our brave warriors in the armed forces and medical fraternity who put themselves before us, in protecting our nation & keeping us safe.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s wish:

Further, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of the Indian flag flying high and shared a special wish for his fans on India’s Independence day. He wrote, “Happy 74th Independence Day!” Joining other, Mira Rajput also shared a wish on Independence Day on her Instagram Story. Jacqueline Fernandez also took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Indian Independence. , who was on a break from social media, took to social media to wish fans on the occasion.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s wish on Independence Day:

Many other celebs like Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, , AR Rahman, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others also chanelled their inner love for nation and expressed it on social media as they wished everyone on August 15.

