Independence Day: Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger to Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal; Patriotic films of last decade

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year and preparation is also going on in full swing in the country. This day stands as a reminder of the sacrifices which our national leaders made for us. It was on 15th August 1947, India gained independence from British rule. It is considered as a national holiday but this year it is falling on Sunday which means the weekend. And owing to the pandemic situation many people will remain inside their homes.

The weekend is generally spent watching films. And Bollywood also releases patriotic films every year apart from last year. In the year 2020, no film was released. This year ’s BellBottom is releasing on August 19. The action thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and others. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and is set in the 1980s. It is inspired by real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405, and 421 hijackings.

Going ahead, we have brought a list of films that were released during Independence Day. Right from starrer to ’s Mission Mangal, check the films that you can watch this Sunday:

Ek Tha Tiger:

On August 15, 2012, the film starring Salman Khan and was released. It is directed and co-written by Kabir Khan. Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, Roshan Seth, and Gavie Chahal were also seen. The film story follows Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian spy tasked with recovering information before it is gained by Pakistan, but is distracted after falling in love with Zoya (Kaif), a girl with a dark secret.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara:

Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and starrer were released in 2013. It received mixed reviews from the fans.

Singham Returns:

Released in 2014, the film stars and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The second installment is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It is inspired by the Malayalam film Ekalavyan.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey, and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. It is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India

Gold:

Written and directed by Reema Kagti, the film is based on the journey of India's first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics. Akshay Kumar and were seen in the lead roles. Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta feature in supporting roles.

Rustom:

Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial, film stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, and Esha Gupta in lead roles. It is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case and narrates the story of a Naval Officer whose wife has an extramarital affair with a businessman.

Satyamev Jayate:

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the story follows a man named Virendra Rathod (played by John Abraham) who kills corrupt police officers and an honest officer (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who is called to hunt Virendra down.

Mission Mangal:

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the ISRO contribution to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission. It stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, , , Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, and Vikram Gokhale.

Batla House:

The film is inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place on 19 September 2008. It stars John Abraham, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The film showcases the encounter, and in its aftermath, Sanjeev's struggle to catch the fugitives and prove the authenticity of the encounter, while dealing with nationwide hatred and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Also Read: Bell Bottom First Song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s track to be out tomorrow