Independence Day: Sara Ali Khan expresses her love for India with a tricolour twist to a cute childhood photo

Sara Ali Khan took to social media on the occasion of Independence Day and left everyone in awe of her cute childhood photo. However, the Simmba star won hearts with an Independence Day twist to her picture.

Independence Day is being celebrated all over the country with fervour and joy and even our Bollywood celebs are not behind in doing the same. Since last night, many celebs have taken to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Independence Day. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan too joined the nation in marking the celebration of freedom of India and shared an adorable wish for all her fans. The gorgeous star always makes it a point to send out wishes to her fans.

And, on Independence Day too, Sara dropped a sweet wish for everyone along with a tricolour twist to her photo. The Simmba star took to social media to share a throwback childhood photo with colours of the national flag across it. In the childhood photo, Sara could be seen clad in an all white dress with a scarf. However, the colours of the national flag covered her entire childhood photo. Along with this, Sara also shared a boomerang video on her story.

In the video, Sara could be seen clad in a white ethnic outfit with perfect makeup and hair. She could be seen nailing her signature namaste pose as she wished everyone on Independence Day. She shared the childhood photo as a post and wrote, “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian #jaihind.” Soon, several comments dropped on Sara’s wish and fans could not get over her cuteness.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s photo:

Meanwhile, Sara celebrated her birthday recently with her family while she was on a quick vacay. The gorgeous star shared several photos and videos from her birthday celebration with . On the work front, Sara will be returning to shoot in October for Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

