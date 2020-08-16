Independence Day: Vicky Kaushal treats the fans by playing Ae Watan from Raazi on a veena; Watch

Vicky Kaushal celebrated Independence Day by playing his version of Ae Watan from Raazi on a veena. He also thanked his teacher who taught him how to play the instrument.

As the entire nation celebrated Independence Day on August 15th with immense fervour. The 74th Independence day was celebrated joy marking this important chapter in history. B-Town celebrities also took to their respective social media accounts wishing their near and dear ones on this important day. One amongst them is actor Vicky Kaushal who shared a video of him playing the veena. The actor also thanked his teacher who taught him how to play the veena.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky uploaded a video of him playing the song Ae Watan from his 2018 film Raazi on the veena. The actor played the role of a Pakistani Army officer in the Meghna Gulzar movie. In the video, the actor can be seen donning a white kurta. In his caption, he wrote, “Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! शुक्रिया @radhikaveenasadhika ji” The actor’s fans couldn’t stop themselves from applauding him in the comment section. While the actor has already impressed his fans from across the world with his acting skills, this hidden talent was a treat for them all on this important day in history.

Here is Vicky Kaushal's post:

Apart from this, he also shared a video of the Indian flag and wished his fans and followers a happy Independence Day. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic of the same name. The movie is slated to release sometime next year in 2021. The film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Sharma thanks the skipper for the memories as he bids adieu to international cricket

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×