Inder Kumar's wife accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar of blocking the late actor; Calls for ban on nepotism

Late actor Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi has made some serious allegations against Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. She has alleged that her husband was also a victim of nepotism.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire entertainment industry grief-stricken and in deep shock. However, his tragic death has also given rise to multiple debates and controversies on social media most of which are related to the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry. While many have already spoken about the same, late actor Inder Kumar’s wife Pallavi has also opened up about it and has alleged that her husband was also a victim of nepotism like Sushant.

Pallavi has shared a long note on social media in which she reveals that her husband Inder had also started on his own like Sushant Singh Rajput. She then states that the actor wanted to do big movies and that he had approached for the same. However, as per her allegations, they were made to wait for almost two hours outside the filmmaker’s van post which his manager informed them that he was busy. However, he did come out later on and asked Inder to keep in touch.

Pallavi then alleges that the filmmaker blocked Inder later on stating that there was no work. She further says that did exactly the same to her late husband and assured him to make a call in a week. However, she alleges that his manager also did the same as Karan Johar’s manager and blocked the actor. The late actor’s wife calls for a ban on nepotism and says that people are dying because big shots do not understand the effects.

