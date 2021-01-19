India beats Australia: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Team India on historical win: What a great show of character

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Team India for creating history by defeating Australia in Gabba stadium. Check out her post below.

Team India has made the entire nation proud by creating history as they have defeated Australia on the Brisbane ground. To note, this is the first time when Australia has been defeated at the Gabba stadium in 32 years. While, there is a wave of excitement throughout the nation, several celebrities including , , , , , Riteish Deshmukh and Farhan Akhtar among others have taken to their social media handles to cheer and hail the Team India win.

Now, joining them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all praises for the team for conducting a “great show of character.” Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met star has shared a photo of the entire team holding the National flag. While sharing it, Bebo wrote, “What a great show of character!#TeamIndia you have made us all so proud yet again, with this historic win, congratulations!#AusVsind.”

Earlier, King Khan had lauded the Indian cricket team for the big win and tweeted, “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!”

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from different walks of life for Team India. Several sports personalities and stars from the South film industry have hailed the team for the win.

For the unversed, Team India has defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant set the platform for India to get the win with their 61-run stand.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

