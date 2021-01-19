India DEFEATS Australia: Alia Bhatt congratulates Team India for a sensational win

Several celebrities have taken to their social media handles to congratulate Team India for the historic win at Gabba. And the latest star to hail the team is Alia Bhatt.

Indian cricket team has given the entire nation a big reason to celebrate today as they have created history by beating Australia. The team defeated Aussie by three wickets in a fourth and final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row (since 2016-17). Social media is abuzz with congratulatory wishes from every nook and cranny. From sports fraternity to film industry, Team India is receiving love from everyone for their historic win.

Now, the gorgeous has taken to her social media handles to congratulate Team India for the big win and called it a sensational win. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Raazi star has shared a picture of the team wherein they all can be seen posing for a group picture. Alongside it, she wrote, “WHAT A SENSATIONAL WIN!! Congratulations Team Indiaa.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had hailed the win and penned a sweet note. Sharing the picture on her gram stories, she wrote, “What a great show of character!#TeamIndia you have made us all so proud yet again, with this historic win, congratulations!#AusVsind.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the Indian cricket team on his Twitter handle. While hailing the win, he tweeted, “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

On a related note, this is the first time that Australia has been beaten in Brisbane in 32 years. Australia's last defeat at Gabba came at the hands of the West Indies in 1988.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

