India DEFEATS Australia: Karan Johar sums up 'mood of the nation' with Kajol's K3G scene & it's all of us RN

India has managed to clinch the test match series against Australia after defeating the latter at Brisbane today. Reacting to it, Karan Johar shared an epic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Kajol and it is relatable for every Indian.

India and Indians across the globe are celebrating as Team India managed to defeat Australia and clinch the Border-Gavaskar trophy by 2-1 lead. The Gabba Test at Brisbane was won on Day 5 by spectacular innings by Rishabh Pant and as he hit the last winning shot, Indians broke a 32-year-old record. summed up the mood of the entire nation by sharing a video from his film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Kajol celebrating after India had won the match in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Karan shared the Dharma Productions twitter video and wrote, "The mood of the nation!!!!" The video featured Kajol's scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which she is celebrating India's win. Remembering the moment, Karan perfectly summed up India's mood. Further, he shared a tweet where he lauded Team India's fighting spirit against the Aussies. He expressed pride in the show of character on the field by team India's men and joined the nation in celebrating the moment.

Karan wrote, "Incredible. What a historic win!Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!#INDvAUS."

Take a look at the tweets:

The mood of the nation!!!! https://t.co/w2uCWKQX5y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi, Virendra Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and others have been over the moon as India created history in Australia by winning the match. Many celebs like , , Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and more have also praised Team India via social media.

