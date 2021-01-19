India DEFEATS Australia: Malaika, Arjun, Farhan & others hail Team India after record breaking win

Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to hail the team India for their historic win against Australia at Gabba.

On day 5 of the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, team India has recorded victory against Australia. Team India has finally set a world record as nobody in 32 years has managed to beat Australia on the Brisbane ground. And it’s none other Rishabh Pant who delivered the historic win for India. Shubman Gill scored 91, while Pant led the chase with his unbeaten 89. Indian team is now cherishing back-to-back series victory as two years back they won a historic Test series and now this historic win against Australia.

With this series, Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record and he becomes the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs. Netizens cannot keep calm as they have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for team India. Even Bollywood celebrities like , Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Rahul Bose, Arbaaz Khan and others have also taken to their social media handles to hail the team for their historic win.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and shared her excitement. She shared a picture of her TV screen and wrote, “HISTORIC...after 32 years.”

Taking to Twitter, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. Flag of India Champions down under.”

OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. Champions down under. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 19, 2021

Boman Irani took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Well done India. Well done #TeamIndia . Well done Test cricket. So many emotions that words might just get in the way...Keeping it simple. Thank you boys, what a feeling!!!!#AUSvsIND.”

Well done India.

Well done #TeamIndia .

Well done Test cricket.

So many emotions that words might just get in the way...

Keeping it simple.

Thank you boys, what a feeling!!!!

.#AUSvsIND — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 19, 2021

Rahul Bose wrote, “I have no words. Sport is life. So there’s always hope. Never give up, never give in. Many many many congratulations #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc.”

I have no words. Sport is life. So there’s always hope. Never give up, never give in. Many many many congratulations #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 19, 2021

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram handle to heap praise on the Indian team. He wrote, "Iss Match pe toh Film banni chahiye What a Historic Win #TeamIndia."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also taken to her Instagram handle and wrote, "HISTORIC."

Taking to Instagram, wrote, "What a historic win. What composure, patience, resilience & mentality the boys have shown. All of India is cheering for you! INDIAAAA INDIAAAA #AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy."

Check out other tweets here:

What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant congratulations team India such a riveting test match. Awesome win — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) January 19, 2021

Well begun by #India's openers on day 4, with the momentum going #Australia's way in the end. A mountain to climb on Day 5 with possibly 2 batsmen short, but as @bhogleharsha aptly used the simile of climbing Mt Everest, it's one step, one session at a time.#INDvsAUSTest — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) January 10, 2021

Boys you have won hearts whatever the outcome may be well done #TeamIndia #BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) January 19, 2021

Come on INDIA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 19, 2021

