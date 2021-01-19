  1. Home
  2. entertainment

India DEFEATS Australia: Malaika, Arjun, Farhan & others hail Team India after record breaking win

Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to hail the team India for their historic win against Australia at Gabba.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: January 19, 2021 03:01 pm
India DEFEATS Australia: Malaika, Arjun, Farhan & others hail Team India after record breaking win
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On day 5 of the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, team India has recorded victory against Australia. Team India has finally set a world record as nobody in 32 years has managed to beat Australia on the Brisbane ground. And it’s none other Rishabh Pant who delivered the historic win for India. Shubman Gill scored 91, while Pant led the chase with his unbeaten 89. Indian team is now cherishing back-to-back series victory as two years back they won a historic Test series and now this historic win against Australia.

With this series, Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record and he becomes the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs. Netizens cannot keep calm as they have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for team India. Even Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Rahul Bose, Arbaaz Khan and others have also taken to their social media handles to hail the team for their historic win.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and shared her excitement. She shared a picture of her TV screen and wrote, “HISTORIC...after 32 years.”

Taking to Twitter, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. Flag of India Champions down under.”

Boman Irani took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Well done India. Well done #TeamIndia . Well done Test cricket. So many emotions that words might just get in the way...Keeping it simple. Thank you boys, what a feeling!!!!#AUSvsIND.”

Rahul Bose wrote, “I have no words. Sport is life. So there’s always hope. Never give up, never give in. Many many many congratulations #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc.”

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram handle to heap praise on the Indian team. He wrote, "Iss Match pe toh Film banni chahiye What a Historic Win #TeamIndia."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also taken to her Instagram handle and wrote, "HISTORIC."

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "What a historic win. What composure, patience, resilience & mentality the boys have shown. All of India is cheering for you! INDIAAAA INDIAAAA #AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy."

Check out other tweets here:

Also Read: India BEATS Australia: Rishabh Pant's spectacular innings leaves Aussies bowing down and Twitter celebrating

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor teases girlfriend Malaika Arora as he credits her for a dreamy click & netizens loves it; PHOTO
Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's UNSEEN photo from their Goa vacay is all things fun and bling  
Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of scrumptious food cooked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora celebrates first Sunday of 2021 with stunning bikini pic, reminds fans to 'make your year count'
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in awe of Malaika & Arjun’s mushy PHOTO from New Year bash, Calls them her ‘favourites’