India’s first Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away; Boney Kapoor mourns her demise

Bhanu Athaiya had worked for several movies including Rishi Kapoor starrer Karz, Agneepath, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya etc. She breathed her last in Mumbai and was 91.

Can the year 2020 get any worse? This is the question that is ruling everyone’s mind these days especially in the tinselvile. After the shocking demise of , Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan etc, Bollywood has lost another shining star. We are talking about India’s first Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. She breathed her last in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 91. The unfortunate news was shared by her daughter Radhika Gupta who stated that Bhanu was battling with a tumor for around eight years.

Bhanu was also bedridden for around three years with one side of her body paralysed. Her last rites were done at South Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium. “She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed,” Radhika had told PTI. For the uninitiated, Bhanu had worked in movies like C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Arzoo, Amrapali, Suraj, Anita, Milan, Raat Aur Din, Shikar, Guide, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya, Inteqam, Abhinetri, Johny Mera Naam, Geeta Mera Naam, Abdullah, Karz, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Razia Sultan, Nikaah, Agneepath (1990), Ajooba and 1942 – A Love Story etc. Besides, she had won Best Costume Design Oscar award for 1982 release Gandhi.

Her demise came as a shock to the industry. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor mourned Bhanu’s demise and wrote, “Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya.” Costume designer Neeta Lulla also paid a tribute to her and wrote, “You will be missed Bhanuji.”

Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 15, 2020

