India’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf sizzles in a photoshoot by Rohan Shrestha

Posing for photographer, Rohan Shrestha’s lens is India’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf. Check it out

Named “India’s Model CEO” Forbes magazine for being the face of her business and setting business records, Devita Saraf launched her new high-end range of TVs in millionaire-hangout Alibaug last week.

While Instagram has the best of influencers covering the exclusive launch with Devita making a style statement in Gucci, Jonathan Simkhai, Alessandro De Benedetti and other designer wear, a special trip on a speedboat was made by ace photographer Rohan Shrestha to capture the boss girl in the sunny expanse of the Alibaug villa.

Posing for his lens, Devita has shown a different side of her from the usual power shots with glamour and simplicity combined. The first image in tousled hair and a sequined caban has viewers curious about the gorgeous CEO’s personal life, while the famous “white t-shirt” series of Rohan Shrestha brings out the easy-going and chilled outside of Devita which is rarely seen in public. We wonder if more CEOs are going to be open about their personality and personal life henceforth?

Speaking on the shoot, Rohan Shreshta said “I had the pleasure of shooting portraits of this mega power house entrepreneur Devita Saraf. I don't always get the chance to make images from the corporate world but Devita was extremely camera friendly and confident (although she claimed otherwise) which made my life so much easier."

Devita Saraf was not available for comment but we understand it's been a busy year for her after being named India’s richest self-made woman under 40. Are CEOs now the new celebs?

Credits :Pinkvilla

