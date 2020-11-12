  1. Home
  2. entertainment

India’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf sizzles in a photoshoot by Rohan Shrestha

Posing for photographer, Rohan Shrestha’s lens is India’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf. Check it out
2954 reads Mumbai
India’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf sizzles in a photoshoot by Rohan ShresthaIndia’s ‘Model CEO' Devita Saraf sizzles in a photoshoot by Rohan Shrestha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Named “India’s Model CEO” Forbes magazine for being the face of her business and setting business records, Devita Saraf launched her new high-end range of TVs in millionaire-hangout Alibaug last week.

While Instagram has the best of influencers covering the exclusive launch with Devita making a style statement in Gucci, Jonathan Simkhai, Alessandro De Benedetti and other designer wear, a special trip on a speedboat was made by ace photographer Rohan Shrestha to capture the boss girl in the sunny expanse of the Alibaug villa.

devita saraf

Posing for his lens, Devita has shown a different side of her from the usual power shots with glamour and simplicity combined. The first image in tousled hair and a sequined caban has viewers curious about the gorgeous CEO’s personal life, while the famous “white t-shirt” series of Rohan Shrestha brings out the easy-going and chilled outside of Devita which is rarely seen in public. We wonder if more CEOs are going to be open about their personality and personal life henceforth?

Speaking on the shoot, Rohan Shreshta said “I had the pleasure of shooting portraits of this mega power house entrepreneur Devita Saraf. I don't always get the chance to make images from the corporate world but Devita was extremely camera friendly and confident (although she claimed otherwise) which made my life so much easier." 

Devita Saraf was not available for comment but we understand it's been a busy year for her after being named India’s richest self-made woman under 40. Are CEOs now the new celebs?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ahead of NCB question, Shraddha Kapoor’s car seen at boyfriend Rohan Shreshta’s house: Report
Boardroom Fashion Week - Devita Saraf slays in Balmain
Devita Saraf looks gorgeous at the launch of Vu Super TV; See Pics
Inside Janhvi Kapoor's casual dinner night with Khushi & dad Boney Kapoor a day after his birthday; See PHOTOS
Kai Po Che actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala; Report
Arjun Rampal summoned once more by NCB in drugs case, actor told to appear tomorrow after first interrogation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement