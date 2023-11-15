India vs NZ: Soha Ali Khan shares PICS with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya from her ‘first live cricket match’

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the much-loved couples in Bollywood. The couple is a proud parent to a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On various occasions, they are seen shelling major family goals. Now, most recently, the couple went to watch the live semifinal match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. From their outing, the Tum Mile actress shared several endearing clicks from ‘a day of many firsts'.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu share pictures from India vs New Zealand semifinal match

A while back, Soha Ali Khan took to her social media to share a series of endearing family pictures in a collaborative post with her husband Kunal Kemmu. The post encapsulates various captivating glimpses of their outing as they stepped out to watch the highly anticipated semifinal match between India and New Zealand.

While sharing the post, heaping praises on Virat Kohli and Shami she wrote in the capton, “A day of many firsts - some small, some big - our little girl’s first live cricket match (and what a match!) and Virat’s first to score 50 ODI centuries ! And 7 wickets for Shami - what a star!!! (accompanied by a red heart, cricket and a party popper emoji) #indiavsnewzealand #iccmenscricketworldcup2023”

Take a look:

In a series of pictures, the first photo features a sweet family moment featuring Soha, her husband Kunal, and their little bundle of joy, Inaaya held by her father in his arms. The second photo is a happy click of the little kiddo as she holds a hand-made card cheering for India. Up next is a video of Inaaya intricately watching the nail-biting match.

Lastly, the fourth picture is all things cute! It features a handwritten note by Inaaya which reads, “Dear Diareey..I have gone to the kriket mach today.” The Rang De Basanti actress concludes the post with a victorious photo of Virat Kohli from the moment after he hit a record-breaking century.

Fans drool over Inaaya's sweet handwritten note

The post shared by Soha left internet users gush over the little kiddo’s sweet gestures. A user wrote, “I love how she spell words as per sound” and another user wrote, “Loved her note in her diary.”

Several other Bollywood celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, and others were seen cheering for the Indian team as they reached the stadium to watch the highly anticipated match.

