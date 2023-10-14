India vs Pak: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play; reveals THIS detail from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to grace the big screens this Diwali with his much-anticipated film, Tiger 3. Ahead of his spy thriller’s grand release, the superstar paid a special visit to the Star Sports studio to boost the spirits of the Indian cricket team as they prepare for their World Cup match against the Pakistan cricket team, scheduled for today. During his visit, the Ek Tha Tiger actor not only cheered for Team India but also extended his support to cricketer Shubman Gill. Furthermore, Salman was compared to former skipper, Virat Kohli, by Harbhajan Singh.

Salman Khan’s words of encouragement for Shubman Gill

During his conversation with the hosts, Salman Khan stated that the players might feel a lot of pressure and encouraged them to perform exceptionally well. He advised them to be confident and fearless. Salman also had a special message for Shubman Gill, who had recently recovered from dengue. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor revealed how he shot the climax of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, despite being down with both COVID and dengue. Salman added, "Shubman should play. I shot the climax of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan when I had both Covid and Dengue. He is young also. I think he should play."

Harbhajan Singh calls Virat Kohli the Salman Khan of the stadium

Comparing Virat Kohli to the Dabangg actor, Harbhajan Singh said, “When there is a match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli becomes the Salman Khan of the stadium.”

More on Tiger 3

Tiger 3 will release during the big Diwali holiday period this year. Also starring Katrina Kaif, this spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The ‘Tiger Ka Message’ recently hit the internet and it has also exceeded fans’ excitement for the film. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo appearance in the film as Pathaan to set the stage for the Tiger VS Pathaan sequences within the YRF spy universe.

In addition to this, Salman Khan is also gearing up for a movie directed by Vishnu Vardhan, produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

