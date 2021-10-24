India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Aftab Shivdasani cheer for Virat’s men in stadium

Excitement is in the air since Virat Kohli’s men are up against team Pakistan for the much-awaited India Vs Pakistan T20 world cup match. Fans on social media are cheering for Virat’s men in blue as India scored 151 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 7 wickets. Several celebrities who are also cricket fans were sighted at the cricket stadium in Dubai cheering for team India. Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough as the both of them are watching the game live at the stadium.

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “a sporty karwa chauth with my man in blue”. It is no secret that superstar Akshay Kumar is a massive sports enthusiast. Being an ardent fan of cricket, Akshay visited the cricket stadium in Dubai amidst Sooryavanshi promotions. A Twitter account posted a picture of Akshay Kumar sitting at the stadium. Aftab Shivdasani is also a massive cricket fan and is often seen at matches. He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the stadium where he is enjoying the game.

Take a look:

Previously Aftab had spoken about watching India vs New Zealand WTC final in England to Hindustan Times and said, “It was amazing. It was almost surreal going to the stadium after a year and half after being locked down at home-- from not moving out at all to suddenly going out and enjoying a sport that we all love so much. Obviously, the stadium was not packed because of the cap of 4000 people for an outdoor event in England.” He further added, “It just goes to show how much we take our freedom for granted. It was just unreal to be there and support our country.”

