India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul & the squad from stadium in Dubai

Several fans on social media are cheering for Virat Kohli’s Men in blue. Team India batted first and scored a tremendous 151 in 20 overs for a loss of 7 wickets. Skipper Virat played the role of an anchor for the team by scoring a half-century at a tough time in the game. Several celebrities who are also ardent cricket fans visited the stadium in Dubai and posted pictures from there. Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough as the both of them are watching the game live at the stadium.

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “a sporty karwa chauth with my man in blue”. Aftab Shivdasani, who is also an ardent cricket fan took to Instagram and shared pictures from the stadium. He wrote in the caption, “Heart is bleeding blue at the moment. They don’t call it the mother of all games for nothing. Jai Hind”. Being an ardent fan of cricket, Akshay visited the cricket stadium in Dubai amidst Sooryavanshi promotions. A Twitter account posted a picture of Akshay Kumar sitting at the stadium. Athiya Shetty also shared a picture on Instagram from the stadium when Team India huddled up together.

Take a look:

Previously Aftab had spoken about watching India vs New Zealand WTC final in England to Hindustan Times and said, “It was amazing. It was almost surreal going to the stadium after a year and half after being locked down at home-- from not moving out at all to suddenly going out and enjoying a sport that we all love so much. Obviously, the stadium was not packed because of the cap of 4000 people for an outdoor event in England.”

Also Read| India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Aftab Shivdasani cheer for Virat’s men in stadium