India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta & Ram Gopal Varma REACT as Virat Kohli’s squad loses

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, team India has lost to Pakistan in tonight’s ICC T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. For the unversed, Team India scored 151 in 20 overs at a loss of 7 wickets. Pakistan won by scoring 152 without losing a wicket. Pakistan won the game in 17.5 overs. Naturally, Cricket fans around the country are sad and disheartened by this development. Amid this, Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to their social media space to share their thoughts and reactions. 

As Virat Kohlis squad lost to the men in green tonight, Taapsee Pannu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, and posted an iconic dialogue by SRK. Taapsee wrote, “Haar Ke Jeetne Waale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain”. The actress shared this hopeful note post India’s loss on the grounds. It should be noted that this is team India’s first loss against Pakistan in a world cup match, thus bringing an end to the three-decade domination of the men in blue. In a few moments, Twitterati started reacting to Taapsee’s post. While some agreed, others seemed too disheartened after the result. 

Take a look at Taapsee’s tweet:

Replying to Taapsee’s tweet, one user wrote, “We lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in a World Cup match. It's a shame. No need for filmy dialogues.” Another netizen said, “missing SRK,” while a third user’s tweet read, “so true”. 

Preity Zinta and Ram Gopal Varma shared their reactions as well. While RGV praised Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship after the match, Zinta wished team India the very best for the rest of the games. Furthermore, she expressed her disappointment “to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to Indian players on social media.” 

Take a look: 

What was your reaction after tonight’s match? Tell us in the comments.

Anonymous : Team India should not consider Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for any of the game, replacing with Hardik Patel/Shardul Thaku and Ishant Kishan. Also strongly think for Yejuvendra Chehal for the remaining games too. Otherwise India will never reach upto Qtr final.
Anonymous : pride fails ...all over their where shouting a lot we did this and that not cricket players but politicians and media scrutiny is responsible for this defeat
Anonymous : Shame Virat. Old Virat.
Anonymous : This shocking defeat will be useful in the coming coming matches to caution India squadto be extra carefulquad
