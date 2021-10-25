India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta & Ram Gopal Varma REACT as Virat Kohli’s squad loses

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, team India has lost to Pakistan in tonight’s ICC T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. For the unversed, Team India scored 151 in 20 overs at a loss of 7 wickets. Pakistan won by scoring 152 without losing a wicket. Pakistan won the game in 17.5 overs. Naturally, Cricket fans around the country are sad and disheartened by this development. Amid this, Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to their social media space to share their thoughts and reactions.

As Virat Kohli’s squad lost to the men in green tonight, Taapsee Pannu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, and posted an iconic dialogue by SRK. Taapsee wrote, “Haar Ke Jeetne Waale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain”. The actress shared this hopeful note post India’s loss on the grounds. It should be noted that this is team India’s first loss against Pakistan in a world cup match, thus bringing an end to the three-decade domination of the men in blue. In a few moments, Twitterati started reacting to Taapsee’s post. While some agreed, others seemed too disheartened after the result.

Take a look at Taapsee’s tweet:

Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 24, 2021

Replying to Taapsee’s tweet, one user wrote, “We lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in a World Cup match. It's a shame. No need for filmy dialogues.” Another netizen said, “missing SRK,” while a third user’s tweet read, “so true”.

Preity Zinta and Ram Gopal Varma shared their reactions as well. While RGV praised Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship after the match, Zinta wished team India the very best for the rest of the games. Furthermore, she expressed her disappointment “to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to Indian players on social media.”

Take a look:

Tonight We were outplayed so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan I’ll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue.If ur a true cricket fan like me U will do the same.This is just the start of the tournament so All the best4 the rest of the games #INDvsPAK — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 24, 2021

Kudos to @imVkohli for praising the opponents in a true sportsman spirit instead of succumbing to false pride — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2021

