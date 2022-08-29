India vs Pakistan: Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and others hail Team India's victory

Team India on Sunday night defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 held in Dubai on August 28. Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Babar Azam’s side by 5 wickets. This is the first time, India faced Pakistan post its 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup. Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In return, Indian cricketers finished off the match in just 19.4 overs. The credit of the win goes to Hardik Pandya who batted and bowled India to memorable victory in a treat of an India-Pakistan match. Pandya was the standout bowler and batter for India, first taking figures of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. He won the match with a six off the fourth ball of the last over. The whole country is immersed in happiness and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from various celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and others.

Sharing snippets of the match on his Instagram, Kartik wrote in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 style, “I keep praying that India wins…All day All night long #HardikRoohBaba.” On the other hand, Angad Bedi took to his Insta stories and hailed team India for iconic victory. The actor wrote, “Hardik Pandya what a champion, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and team phenomenal win.” Saba Pataudi wrote, “What a match, both the teams, well played.” While Mouni Roy was overjoyed with India’s victory as she wrote, Indiaaaa, Indiaaaa, What a win, Jai Hind.”

Have a look at the congratulatory messages:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on their win against Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biter in Dubai as they started their Asia Cup campaign on a triumphant note. Congratulating the team, PM tweeted, “#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”

For the unversed, the team of Indian side included Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. To note, Virat Kohli played his 100th T20I today. He became the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport at the international level.

While, the team Pakistan included Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.