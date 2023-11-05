India vs South Africa: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, and others celebrate Virat Kohli's 49th ton

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli hit his 49th century during India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match. Here's how celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, and others celebrated!

India vs South Africa: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, and others celebrate Virat Kohli's 49th ton (Image Credit: Instagram)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating one of the best birthdays ever as he hit his 49th ton during the India vs South Africa World Cup match today, November 5. The cricketer has been showered with warm birthday wishes from celebrities and now they celebrated his century on social media. From Varun Dhawan to Vicky Kaushal, here's how Bollywood celebrities congratulated Kohli for the achievement. 

Virat Kohli receives congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities 

Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun Dhawan shared a video capturing the moment of Virat Kohli hitting his 49th ton during the India vs South Africa match taking place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He wrote, "100 for kholi wowwwww." Have a look: 

Varun Dhawan Instagram Story

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Virat and wrote, "49 at 35 Happy Birthday @virat.kohli !!!" 

Vicky Kaushal Instagram Story

Kartik Aaryan also shared the video showcasing the moment Kohli hitting the century and captioned it, "Yessss (century emoji) #GOAT Happy Birthday and Congratulations @virat.kohli." 

Kartik Aaryan Instagram Story

Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday @virat.kohli!!! (raised hand, star, and hats off emojis)." 

Athiya Shetty Instagram Story

Suniel Shetty took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "35th Birthday. 49th ODI Century. Let that unbelievable feat of perseverance and dominance sink in. May you continue to break records and bring glory to Indian cricket @imVkohli." 

Here's how Arjun Rampal and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Virat's century: 

Kunal Kemmu Instagram Story

On the other hand, Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also celebrated hubby's century as she wrote, "Apne birthday pe khud ko present (hundred emoji)." 

The actress penned a sweet birthday note for him as well. Her post read, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so." 

