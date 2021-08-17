India Wins Against England: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal & Athiya Shetty cheer for Virat Kohli’s men

Virat Kohli-led team India has scored a big win against England at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Team India nailed a thriller by taking away the big win on the 5th day of the second match. Indian won the breathtaking match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series. Several Bollywood and cricketing celebrities took to social media and cheered for Virat’s men in white who showed splendid team spirit on the field. took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of watching the team win on a television screen.

In the first picture, she wrote, “Too interesting” and later shared another picture after the team scored the big win. Virender Sehwag took to Instagram and shared an ecstatic picture of Virat jumping with joy along with other team members. He wrote in the caption, “From At beginning of the day, “ Bacha paayenge kya”, to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne.. And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s”.

took to Instagram and shared a picture of the match and wrote, “@Viratkohli Captain Sheraaaa”. Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and wrote, “HISTORIC! What a gift on India’s #75thIndependenceDay A win for our #BoysInBlue over England at #Lords no less. SENSATIONAL! Please excuse me if I go a little mad for a day. All Indians are allowed. Thank you #TeamIndia love ya. #IndvsEng”. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “@imVkohli is a warrior he is a god we are blessed to experience him in our lifetimes”. Athiya Shetty posted team India’s picture on Instagram and wrote, “What a game”.

What a win !!! #IndvsEng — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 16, 2021

Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

Incredible just too good. What an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a come back from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India. Test cricket at its best. #IndvsEng @Jaspritbumrah93 #shami @ImIshant @mdsirajofficial And co. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 16, 2021

Wow what a match #IndvsEng Woohoo fab #India !!! Being half Indian and half English matches like this are high emotion So well played and great to see the intense competition on field and the camraderie after @imVkohli @mdsirajofficial @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImRo45 #StaySafe — Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluj) August 16, 2021

TEST CRICKET AT IT’S BEST!

Rahul & Rohit in the 1st innings + Siraj & Ishants brilliant spells. Domination by Root. 2nd innings saviours Jinks & Pujara (never right off people!) & then the Shami Bumrah show with the bat + Siraj Bumrah with the ball #IndvsEng #Lords — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 16, 2021

@imVkohli is a warrior he is a god we are blessed to experience him in our lifetimes — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) August 16, 2021

Arjun Rampal wrote on Twitter, “Incredible just too good. What an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a come back from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India. Test cricket at its best.” Virat Kohli took to Instagram and congratulated the team. He wrote, “What a game of cricket. Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys”.

