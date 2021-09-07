India wins against England: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh hail the team

Team India won a nail-biting test match against England in Oval. Virat Kohli took to Instagram and hailed the team’s effort. Virat shared a team picture from the field and wrote in the caption, “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one.” also took to Instagram and shared the team’s picture by attaching the song, ‘The boys are back in town’. Aftab Shivdasani took to Twitter and wrote, “Indiaaaaaa!! This win! This team!! Wounded tigers came back to roar! Brilliant captaincy by @imVkohli, exceptional batting by @ImRo45, demolishing spell by @Jaspritbumrah93.” took to Instagram and shared a picture of team India from the match. She wrote in the caption, "this team". shared a video on Instagram story as he hailed the team for a nail biting win.

Saiyami Kher, who is an ardent cricket fan as well took to Twitter and heaped praises on the team. She wrote, “Boom boom Bumrah’s reverse swing & in- swinging yorkers. Uff! And Lord Shardul getting Root for the 3rd time! Joe Root singing to Shardul - Dekho root-haa naa karo, baat najaron kee suno.. Hum naa bolenge kabhee, tum sataayaa naa karo..!” Virat Kohli spoke about the team’s performance during the presentation and said, “This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain”. He added, “It’s quite relative what you call flat. The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling in the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief.”

Boom boom Bumrah’s reverse swing & in- swinging yorkers. Uff! And Lord Shardul getting Root for the 3rd time! Joe Root singing to Shardul -

Dekho root-haa naa karo, baat najaron kee suno.. Hum naa bolenge kabhee, tum sataayaa naa karo..!#INDvENG — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) September 6, 2021

हार के जीतने वालों को बाज़ीगर कहते है। #INDvENG Congratulations Team India - This is how we do it. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2021

Virat further spoke about the character team showed on the field and said, “Well, I think the best thing about both the games (Lord’s and Oval) has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed.”

