India wins big at 95th Academy Awards: RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Elephant Whisperers make India win 2 Oscars

All eyes are currently on the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. It is indeed a historic day for India as we have received 2 Oscar wins. The first one for Best Documentary Short Film that went to Elephant Whisperers and the next one for Best Original Song that went to RRR’s Naatu Naatu. All the fans are currently rejoicing this special moment and social media is already buzzing with pride. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt a lot of Bollywood celebrities too are celebrating this big win for India and we bet every Indian will wake up with a big smile today.

India wins big at Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Oscars Award for the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. To accept the award, composer M.M. Keeravaani, and Chandrabose came to the stage. The next award went to Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film and to accept the award Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves came to the stage. We could see Guneet having tears in her eyes as she accepted the award. This movie was released last year in December and it revolves around the sweet story of an orphan elephant and a South Indian couple.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for the winners

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra in the first story she shared, had a clip of the makers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves heading to the stage to receive the award. She wrote, “Yaaaaaay! Goo @elephantwhisperermovie @guneetmonga @kartikigonsalves.” In the next clip she shared was team RRR winning for the song Naatu Naatu.

Check out the post:

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023 Highlights: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture; Michelle Yeoh gets Best Actress