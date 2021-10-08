Indian Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut to Ajay Devgn, 6 celebs who played Air Force officers

Every year, on 8th October, Indian Air Force Day is marked with great enthusiasm and pride. On this day, the Air Force in India was officially established in 1932 as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Ever since then, the nation celebrates the day to honour the dedication and courage of air warriors and their families.

Over the years, Bollywood has also spun stories around the Indian Air Force and its brave pilots. From Rang De Basanti to Mausam to Agnipankh, many films have been centered around the topic. To raise awareness, filmmakers continue to make movies with top stars around the same idea. One such upcoming movie is ‘Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut. On the occasion of Indian Air Force day, we bring to you six actors who stepped into the role of Air Officers on screen.

Check it out.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor essayed the role of Squadron Leader Harinder Singh (Harry) in the 2011 drama film ‘Mausam’. Although the Shahid Kapoor starrer was in itself a romantic film, the depiction of the Indian Air Force was done accurately. Interestingly, according to several reports, Shahid was the first-ever Indian actor to fly an American aircraft, F-16 Super Viper.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie ‘Tejas’ is based on the Indian Air Force. The actress will be seen playing the role of a fighter pilot in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial. The film aims to celebrate women in uniform.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor garnered praise for her performance in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. It is a biopic of the Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena.

Ajay Devgn

Recently, Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ was released on OTT platforms. In the movie, the actor played the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Kirti Kulhari

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was a massive hit among the masses. While Vicky Kaushal’s daring role caught all the attention, Kirti Kulhari won millions of hearts with her incredible performance. She played the role of an IAF Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur.

R Madhavan

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial ‘Rang De Basanti’ is a cult Indian patriotic film. R Madhavan played the role of flight lieutenant Ajay Singh Rathod, a valiant army man, who risked his life to protect hundreds of others.