Indian Matchmaking 3: Meet the cast and know about the couples who got engaged

The much-awaited third season of Indian Match Making finally dropped on Netflix, on April 21, Friday. Despite receiving heavy criticism, the reality television series garnered a massive following across the globe. Especially, the show's leading face Sima Taparia, who is a marriage consultant from Mumbai, earned immense popularity. Indian Matchmaking majorly focuses on different individuals' journies to find love and provided a sneak peek into the world of matchmaking and marriage proposals in India to the entire world.

Indian Matchmaking 3: Meet the star cast

The famous show's face Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty is back to help her clients, who are in a quest to find true love, with her expert and intuitive advice. She uses traditional matchmaking techniques like biodata, criteria lists, and most importantly, astrological charts. With the help of all these essentials, Sima will be seen pairing off individuals from London, New Delhi, Miami, and New York.

However, Sima Taparia will also be seen opening up about her personal life, unlike the first two season of Indian Matchmaking. "In the third season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law, and beautiful granddaughter! Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system," confirmed Sima in her statement to People.