Indian Matchmaking 3: Sima Taparia returns with another season of Netflix series; Here’s when it will release

Matchmaker Sima Taparia has returned for the third season of Indian Matchmaking, Netflix’s reality television series produced by Smriti Mundhra. The series follows Sima Taparia guiding her clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process. And this time around, Sima will help her clients from around the globe find their perfect match. Recently, Netflix India announced that Indian Matchmaking 3 will premiere on April 21, 2023, and fans can’t keep calm!

Netflix announces release date of Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared a series of stills from Indian Matchmaking season 3, and announced its premiere date. “Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time @simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21!” read the caption. Meanwhile, producer Smriti Mundhra also shared the stills and wrote, “Sima Aunty is taking her talents to London…and North Carolina, and Miami, and Delhi. Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking premieres April 21 only on @netflix.”

“Sima from Mumbai is back! Excited to announce that Indian Matchmaking is returning with Season 3 only on Netflix on April 21 2023!” wrote matchmaker Sima Taparia. One of the stills shows Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah from season 2 sitting on a park bench, and looks like fans will also get to see the continuation of their journey in season 3. “Excited for you all to continue following my journey from season 2! Thanks @netflix and @netflix_in !!” commented Viral Joshi.

Meanwhile, Aparna Shewakramani, who was seen in seasons 1 and 2 of Indian Matchmaking will not be returning in season 3. “Mark your calendar: Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking is on Netflix April 21,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. In another story, she clarified, “Ooops I wasn't clear. I'm seeing DMs and let me clarify, excited to watch OTHERS on season 3 of IMM. I will not be on it. I will ofc be tuning on April 21 to binge the greatness though.”

